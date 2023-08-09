 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owensboro native dies in car crash

  • Updated
  • 0

An Owensboro native was killed in a crash in Louisville on Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Louisville Police have identified Owensboro native Emily Foreman as the victim of a deadly crash that occurred on Monday morning.

Louisville police say they were called to a crash on Factory Lane early Monday morning.

Authorities say the car lost control and hit a tree.

Foreman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foreman graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and attended Western Kentucky University

Her funeral is set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Catholic Church.

Recommended for you