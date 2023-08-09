Owensboro native dies in car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Louisville Police have identified Owensboro native Emily Foreman as the victim of a deadly crash that occurred on Monday morning.
Louisville police say they were called to a crash on Factory Lane early Monday morning.
Authorities say the car lost control and hit a tree.
Foreman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foreman graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and attended Western Kentucky University
Her funeral is set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Catholic Church.