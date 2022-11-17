Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance & OMU to host the 'Golden Santa Holiday Lighting' contest

The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual "Golden Santa Holiday Lighting' contest.
City officials say the unique residential contest carries a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant, a lighted yard sign, and bragging rights.
We're told entries will be judged on originality, use of light, color, design, and movement.
Judging will take place December 7th-9th.
The winner of the 2022 "Golden Santa Award" will be honored by the Owensboro City and Utility Commission.
Officials say the deadline for entries is December 7th, 2022.
Anyone interested in entering the contest or making a nomination can do so by calling the City Action Line at (270)-687-4444 or emailing cityaction@owensboro.org.
Residents can also visit OMU.org. The contest is open to OMI customers within city limits.