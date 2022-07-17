Owensboro non-profit hosts fundraiser for homeless teens

In Owensboro, a non-profit hosted a fundraising event Friday to help build their new, long-term housing facility.
On the west side of Owensboro, the Empowerment Academy was out in front of their new, long-term housing facility selling Boston butts and ribs to help raise funds for their new building.
The Empowerment Academy partners with local school districts to identify students that may not have access to a stable and safe place to live.
This year, they began construction on their long-term housing facility that can sleep up to 18 homeless teens, and local officials say teen homelessness is an issue on the rise.
“It seems to me that you wouldn’t hear a whole lot about homeless students, but the reality is, there’s a very significant amount of students, who are trying to complete their education, who are couch hopping," said Corey King of the Kentucky State Police. "They’re going from one house to the next.
Officials with the Empowerment Academy said Friday's fundraiser went great, as they sold more than 200 ribs and boston butts.
But since the Empowerment Academy doesn't receive government funding, they still need hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to help complete their new building.
IF you’d like to help support this non-profit, you can go to empowermentacademy.us.