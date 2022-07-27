Owensboro non-profit working to prepare area students with the school supplies they need

An Owensboro non-profit is doing everything they can to make sure every child is property prepared for the fall semester.
Beverly's Hearty Slice started just two years ago, to help feed those struggling in the city.
This Friday the organizer will be giving away backpacks, school supplies, and free pizza to any local students in need.
School supplies will be handed out at Kendall-Perkins Park, Rolling Heights, and the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
You can head there between 5:30 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Friday evening.
Beverly's Hearty Slice was created by Travis Owsley to honor his mother, Beverly Slaughter. Beverly is said to have loved providing free food in her community whenever she had the opportunity to make big meals.