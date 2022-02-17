Owensboro Offering Neighborhood Cleanup Service to Residents

Residents in the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, are being offered a free "neighborhood cleanup" service.
The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance is offering the neighborhood cleanup services, which will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on certain dates and neighborhoods.
During these times, Owensboro's Sanitation Department will provide free pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items. Residents are asked to place their items curbside by the Friday night prior to their scheduled cleanup.
Here's a list of dates and neighborhoods for the cleanup service:
- March 12 Hillcrest
- March 19 Midtown East
- March 26 Southeast
- April 2 Wesleyan-Shawnee
- April 9 Northwest
- April 23 Audubon-Bon Harbor
- April 30 Apollo
- May 7 Shifley-York
- May 21 Dugan Best
- June 11 Old Owensboro
- June 18 Seven Hills
- June 25 Dogwood Azalea
If you have large items, you're asked to call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e-mail cityaction@owensboro.org by the Wednesday before your cleanup to schedule pick-up.
All residents in the cleanup areas are encouraged to help beautify the neighborhood by picking up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day.
Boundaries for your neighborhood alliance can be found at https://services.owensboro.org/maps/citizen-information.