Owensboro Parks Department Offering Swimming Lessons at Combest Pool This Summer

The City of Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department will be offering swimming lessons this summer at Combest Pool.
The parks department says there will be two, week-long sessions available to those interested in taking swimming lessons.
The first session will be held from June 6 through June 10, with time slots available at either 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
After that, the second session will be held from July 20 through July 24, with times once again available at either 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
"Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned swimmer, we have a class that will fit your needs," the parks department said in a statement. "Classes range in skill levels and follow the guidelines and procedures set by the American Red Cross. Lessons are for 5-year-olds and up."
Lessons are $56 per person and include 45 minutes of instruction, 15 minutes of free swim, and two free passes to the Edge Ice Center - plus free swimming on Saturdays.
To register, Owensboro Parks & Recreation at 270-687-8700 or visit owensboroparks.org.
Combest Pool is located at 1530 McJohnson Ave. in Owensboro.