Owensboro Parks Department planning to hold 'Water Safety Day' at Combest Pool

Officials with the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department say they'll be hosting a Water Safety Day at Combest Pool in June.
The event will take place at Combest Pool from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20.
Organizers say the free Water Safety Day event will including a variety of fun activities. Those activities include free swim lessons, water safety tips, free swim time, information booths, and giveaways.
"In an effort to decrease the risk to our citizens, we believe it is important for our citizens and children in the community to understand the significance of water safety and being able to swim," a statement from the parks department says. "In the United States, about ten people die from unintentional drowning each day. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States. Come and learn water safety!"
Those wishing to participate in the free event at Combest Pool will also have the opportunity to get a $5 discount on future swim lessons with Owensboro Parks & Recreation.
More information can be found on Water Safety Day, swim lessons, and more, at owensboroparks.org or by calling 270-687-8700.