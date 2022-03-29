 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for potential upgrades of this advisory to a watch or warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Owensboro Philanthropist Honored with $1 Million Check towards her Foundation

Virginia Braswell
Jake Thomas

In Owensboro, a nearly 30-year career dedicated to community service was honored today, and that honoring also included a large donation.

Owensboro’s own Virginia Braswell was honored today as she retired from her 29-year career as the executive director at the Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity.

This is a role she filled for nearly 30 years and never received a paycheck, and during this celebration, the Daviess County Fiscal Court honored her with an impressive $1 million donation.

These proceeds will go directly to Habitat for Humanity, and it will continue on Virginia’s legacy of incredible philanthropy.

“When I started there we’re about six or seven houses, and now, bless them home builders, they are working on house number 150 for us," said Braswell.

And now, after nearly 30 years at the helm, Virginia is stepping down as the executive director, but there’s a new man replacing her, who’s excited to continue on her legacy of greatness.

“To carry on that tradition is huge for me and my family," said Jeremy Stephens. "I’m just looking forward to giving back to my community in a way that has a positive impact.”

