Owensboro Philanthropist Honored with $1 Million Check towards her Foundation

In Owensboro, a nearly 30-year career dedicated to community service was honored today, and that honoring also included a large donation.
Owensboro’s own Virginia Braswell was honored today as she retired from her 29-year career as the executive director at the Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity.
This is a role she filled for nearly 30 years and never received a paycheck, and during this celebration, the Daviess County Fiscal Court honored her with an impressive $1 million donation.
These proceeds will go directly to Habitat for Humanity, and it will continue on Virginia’s legacy of incredible philanthropy.
“When I started there we’re about six or seven houses, and now, bless them home builders, they are working on house number 150 for us," said Braswell.
And now, after nearly 30 years at the helm, Virginia is stepping down as the executive director, but there’s a new man replacing her, who’s excited to continue on her legacy of greatness.
“To carry on that tradition is huge for me and my family," said Jeremy Stephens. "I’m just looking forward to giving back to my community in a way that has a positive impact.”