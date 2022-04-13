Owensboro Police: 14 Charged in Connection to Large Drug Investigation in Daviess County

The Owensboro Police Department says more than a dozen people are being charged in connection to a lengthy drug investigation involving multiple agencies.
OPD said Wednesday that a long-term drug investigation resulted in the execution of eight search warrants at different locations throughout the Daviess County area.
As a result of the investigation, 11 people were arrested on federal indictments, with three other people taken into custody on state drug-related charges.
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky named the 11 Daviess County residents indicted in the investigation:
- Prince Northington (37, of Owensboro)
- Andrew Derington (33, of Owensboro)
- Trenton Brown (27, of Owensboro)
- Ryan Bean (36, of Owensboro)
- Christopher Vasquez (39, of Owensboro)
- Brittany Swihart (34, of Owensboro)
- Christopher Williams (40, of Owensboro)
- Avery Green (25, of Owensboro)
- Cedric Swanagan (35, of Owensboro)
- Nicole Toliver (27, of Owensboro)
- Birdie Lawless (28, of Owensboro)
They also said that two other people from outside the Daviess County area were federally indicted in the investigation - 35-year-old Barri Brown of Hopkinsville, and 30-year-old Courtland Reed of Louisville.
We're told that multiple pounds of methamphetamine were seized in the operation, along with several weapons including a sawed-off shotgun and an AK-47.
Local detectives from OPD were assisted by agents with the DEA, the FBI, the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, and Owensboro-Daviess County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. The Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, and the McLean County Sheriff's Office also helped during parts of the investigation, according to OPD.
OPD says the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky will be handling all federal charges related to the investigation, and that more charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
