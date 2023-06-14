Owensboro Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy offers residents insight as to how police officers perform their daily duties while serving the community.
The purpose of the academy is to encourage better communication between the citizens and police officers through education and positive interaction.
OPD says participants will get a hands-on learning experience in a broad range of subjects including patrol operations, training, criminal investigations, narcotics, hazardous device unit, unmanned aircraft systems unit, K-9, emergency response team, firearm demonstration, and dispatch.
The Citizen Police Academy is a 10-week program that begins Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, and every Thursday after that at 6 p.m.
Officials say classes are limited to 25 attendees.
There is no cost to enroll in this program, so those interested are encouraged to sign up now.
To apply for the Citizens Police Academy click here.
For more information contact the Owensboro Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at (270)-687-8826.