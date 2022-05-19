 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana...
Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haubstadt, or
near Fort Branch, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong ball size
hail as the storm passed over Wadesville.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Haubstadt around 135 PM CDT.
Fort Branch around 140 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Oakland City.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 16 and 38.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Owensboro Police Department hiring new officers

Owensboro Police Department

The Owensboro Police Department is currently hiring new officers onto its force.

Some requirements will have to be met prior to applying. 

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and it's preferred to have at lease an Associates Degree. 

Owensboro Police say starting pay is $23 per hour, with an annual $4,000 state incentive pay upon completion of training, and retention bonuses. 

The hiring process will be open until Monday, May 30th.

"We just currently have a number of positions vacant," says Sgt. Andrew Boggess, OPD. "We anticipate several more over the next six months or so because of retirements."

There is a new program that will allow people to apply without having that degree.

If you're accepted, you can obtain an associates just by completing the police force training.

If interested in learning more, call (270)-687-8867, send an email to joinopd@owensboro.org, or visit their website at police.owensboro.org.

