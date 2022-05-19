Owensboro Police Department hiring new officers

The Owensboro Police Department is currently hiring new officers onto its force.
Some requirements will have to be met prior to applying.
Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and it's preferred to have at lease an Associates Degree.
Owensboro Police say starting pay is $23 per hour, with an annual $4,000 state incentive pay upon completion of training, and retention bonuses.
The hiring process will be open until Monday, May 30th.
"We just currently have a number of positions vacant," says Sgt. Andrew Boggess, OPD. "We anticipate several more over the next six months or so because of retirements."
There is a new program that will allow people to apply without having that degree.
If you're accepted, you can obtain an associates just by completing the police force training.
If interested in learning more, call (270)-687-8867, send an email to joinopd@owensboro.org, or visit their website at police.owensboro.org.