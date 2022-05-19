Owensboro Police Department hiring new officers

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana... Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana... Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haubstadt, or near Fort Branch, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong ball size hail as the storm passed over Wadesville. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Haubstadt around 135 PM CDT. Fort Branch around 140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Oakland City. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 16 and 38. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 37. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH