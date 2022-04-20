Owensboro Police Department hosting open house recruitment event Thursday

If you're in the Owensboro, Kentucky area and you've ever had an interest in law enforcement, an event happening Thursday might interest you.
The Owensboro Police Department is inviting community members to attend an open house recruitment event on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
During the event Thursday, OPD says you'll have the chance to meet officers, take a tour of the police department building, learn about the application process, and learn all about the different specialty units within the department.
It's all happening at the Owensboro Police Department, which is located at 222 E. 9th St. in Owensboro.
Anyone looking for more information call OPD Officer Andrew Boggess at 270-687-8867. You can also send an email to joinopd@owensboro.org, or visit police.owensboro.org.