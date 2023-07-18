Owensboro Police investigating several reports of stolen steering wheels

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro Police are investigating a bizarre new trend among criminals.
They say they’ve received reports of stolen steering wheels in different Owensboro neighborhoods.
Some reports came from the city’s northwest side near Yosemite Drive.
Experts say thieves are going after the airbags in cars, illegally selling them afterwards, and potentially making hundreds of dollars off of them.
They also seem to be targeting specific vehicles, as OPD tells 44News the reports all appear to include the same model of car.
It might sound like a difficult task, but thieves can actually steal a steering column in just a couple of minutes. In some cases, even seconds.
Leaving a car without a steering wheel renders the vehicle useless and can cost the owner thousands to replace.
“This is happening, and it could happen to you,” Officer Dylan Evans with the Owensboro Police Department says.
Police are encouraging Owensboro residents to lock their vehicles, take any valuables out of your cars, and put up security cameras if you are able to.
OPD tells 44News this is an active and ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department.