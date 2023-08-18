Owensboro Police looking to hire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)--If you've ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the chance to apply.
Owensboro Police say they are looking to hire police officers.
Applicants should have a valid drivers license, must be 21 years old, among other qualifications.
OPD says the current base hourly rate is $26 an hour. The average salary is about $56,000.
We're told provided benefits include health insurance, group life insurance, and wellness program. Paid time off includes vacation, sick time, bereavement, military leave, and holidays.
After completion of required training, police officers are eligible for $4,300 a year in state incentive pay.
The deadline to apply is noon on September 1st, 2023.
To apply click here.