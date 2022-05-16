Owensboro police officer released from hospital, still recovering after being shot

The Owensboro Police Department has provided an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to OPD, Officer Jacob Chesher is the officer who was shot by a robbery suspect on Saturday night.

OPD says Officer Chesher was released from the hospital on Sunday, but that he'll continue to recover from his injuries for a while before returning to activate duty. Officer Chesher has been serving the Owensboro community for about two years.

According to police, 32-year-old Bronson T. Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana, is the man arrested in connection to the shooting of Officer Chesher.

Authorities say Lindsey fled into Spencer County after shooting Officer Chesher on Saturday night. He was arrested in Spencer County early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night during an incident at Eagles Convenience Store. They say Lindsey got into a fight with officer, fired the shot that hit Officer Chesher, and stole his police cruiser.

OPD thanked the community and the numerous law enforcement agencies that showed support throughout the incident.

A timeline for Officer Chesher's full recovery is not known.