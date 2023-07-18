Owensboro Police report mid-year totals for drug and gun seizures

Owensboro Police have released number related to the mid-year total for drug and gun seizures in the city.
Between January 1st and June 30th, officers and detectives with Owensboro Police have investigated numerous crimes, leading to the following:
- Over 80 firearms seized
- Over 27 pounds of Meth
- Over 16,000 Fentanyl pills
- Nearly 2 pounds of Cocaine
- Over 1 ounce of Heroin,
- And, approximately 300 Ecstasy Pills.
OPD says detectives obtained 15 Federal indictments stemming from their ongoing investigations related to the seizures throughout the year so far.
"Although these investigations and the resulting seizures only reflect a portion of what officers do on a daily basis; they do indicate the challenges our community faces in combating drug addiction, violence, and the underlying crimes that are rooted in substance abuse," Owensboro Police said in a statement.