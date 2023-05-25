Owensboro Public Schools superintendent suspended following investigation

Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has been suspended with pay.
This comes after an investigation led by the Kentucky State Police.
The Owensboro Board of Education made the decision to suspend the superintendent as the investigation is pending.
The board says the investigation does not involve any current or former OPS students or staff members within the district.
In the meantime, Anita Burnette will step in as interim superintendent.
According to Board Chair Dr. Jeremy Luckett, there is no plan to initiate a search for a new superintendent at this time.