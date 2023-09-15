 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition to host 16th Annual Lifesavers Walk

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition to host 16th Annual Lifesavers Walk
El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the 16th Annual Lifesavers Walk on Saturday.

The nonprofit organization created the free event to help support families that have been effected by suicide, while also bringing awareness for mental health.

There will be a butterfly release held before the walk, mental health resource informational booths, along with food trucks.

The Lifesavers Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on September 16th at Moreland Park.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you