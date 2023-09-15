Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition to host 16th Annual Lifesavers Walk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the 16th Annual Lifesavers Walk on Saturday.
The nonprofit organization created the free event to help support families that have been effected by suicide, while also bringing awareness for mental health.
There will be a butterfly release held before the walk, mental health resource informational booths, along with food trucks.
The Lifesavers Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on September 16th at Moreland Park.