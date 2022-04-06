Owensboro Residential Service Closing Down; 60+ Disabled Residents Now Displaced

A residential care provider for individuals with disabilities will be closing its doors this week, leaving many in Owensboro without a place to stay.
D&S Residential Services will be closing its doors on Saturday, after being forced by the Department of Medicaid Services.
D&S Residential Services was a for-profit business that helped house around 60-70 clients in the area, and after their unexplained closure, many disabled clients and their families have had to scramble to find a new place for them to live.
“To know that that’s happening, and they don’t have a say, and they are confused by the move, and knowing that there are no options, there are limited options, is heart-wrenching," said Amanda Owen, executive director of Puzzle Pieces.
And with more than 60 residents being displaced, due to this care provider closing down, some other residential care providers in Owensboro are stepping up and taking them in.
“We in return have opened our homes and tried to take some of the weight and are now providing four new clients that will be moving into our residential scenarios," said Owen.
Puzzle pieces, the Wendell Foster Center, and a few other organizations in the city are now stepping up to help find a home for these displaced residents, but Owen said there are still around 20 residents that are searching for a new place to call home.
That's a number that could be lowered if some in the Owensboro area volunteer to help foster a disabled individual in their own home.
“Know that that’s a decision and there is some financial contribution that can happen in order for the decision to happen, so yes if you want to open your doors up, we’d be happy to look at what these look like," said Owen.
If you’d like to help out, you can reach out to Owen by contacting Puzzle Pieces.