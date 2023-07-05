Owensboro residents react to the use of grant funds being used for replacement of a trolley.

Owensboro, Ky. (WEVV) — The city of Owensboro is looking to replace it's aging trolley with a brand new one, but not everyone is happy about the decision.
The 1999 trolley has been used in the downtown area for years of transporting residents and visitors to events and venues, but some residents don't see the need for the vehicle.
Pamela Canary, the transit manager for Public Works, says, "We have several hundred riders weekly when there's special events going on. It's used exceptionally well".
The Owensboro trolley is used daily in downtown and makes 13 stops every 20 minutes.
With just a few hundred riders each day, some residents think when it gives out that the city should retire it instead of paying for something that more people don't use.
Ann Taylor, an Owensboro resident, says, "I've never seen one full. I've never seen one to capacity. It could just be used better somewhere else".
The director of Public Works, Kevin DeRossitt, says during special events, the trolley is used to show off the bustling downtown area.
Public Works says that they are using the $400,000 from the CARES Act grant funds to pay for the vehicle.
Residents say, that investment needs to go towards improving public transit.
The city does hope to continue the system, but have no plans of expanding the route at this moment.