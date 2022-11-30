Owensboro residents with elaborate holiday displays vying for this year's Golden Santa award

The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and Owensboro Municipal Utilities will host the Annual Holiday Lighting Contest.
The winner will receive a $250 OMU gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant and a lighted yard sign proclaiming the top prize.
Entries will be judged on originality, use of light, colors, and movement.
nominations for this year's Golden Santa Award are due on December 7.
Those interested in entering the seasonal contest or to submit a nomination can do so by calling the City Action Line at 270-687-4444 or by emailing them to cityaction@owensboro.org.
