Owensboro School Holding Fundraising Event for Former Student Who Died From Cancer

A middle school in Owensboro, Kentucky, is hosting a new fundraising event Friday that was made in honor a former student and classmate who died in 2021 after battling bone cancer.
On Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., College View Middle School will host the first-ever "Super Viking Palooza" in honor of Jackson Roark, who died in July of 2021 after a nearly two-year battle with osteosarcoma.
The cost of student registration and attendance is a $25 donation or $20 and a donated new or nearly-new book. The National Junior Honor Society is also offering Super Viking Palooza T-shirts for $12.
"If you come to the event and bring a book, you get a discount," Rue said. "One of the events is to make bookmarks that will be placed inside books that will be donated to Jack's Stacks. Donated books will be given to the family to distribute throughout DCPS."
Jack's Stacks is a fundraiser created by Jackson's parents, Holly and David Roark, to share their son's love of reading with other Daviess County Public Schools students by donating books to local schools in Jackson's name.
In preparation of Friday's Super Viking Palooza event, DCPS 40 students were divided into four different committees: dance, events, operations and morale. Each student committee was responsible for completing designated tasks, such as creating line dances, fundraising by contacting local businesses, planning hourly games and events, and generating overall excitement among the student body.
During the Super Viking Palooza on Friday, there will be a "big reveal" for the total amount of donations raised at 7:45 p.m.
The total fundraising goal for the event, including school and business partner donations, is $8,000.