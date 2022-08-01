Owensboro sisters turn baking business into college tuition

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vanderburgh, east central Posey and central Henderson Counties through 945 PM CDT... At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Henderson around 915 PM CDT. Corydon around 920 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Robards. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 139 and 148. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH