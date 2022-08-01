 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MCLEANSBORO,
MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Vanderburgh, east central Posey and central Henderson Counties
through 945 PM CDT...

At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Henderson around 915 PM CDT.
Corydon around 920 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Robards.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 139 and 148.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Owensboro sisters turn baking business into college tuition

  • Updated
  • 0
Southern Secrets Bakery
Jake Thomas

In Owensboro, a pair of sisters started a baking company to try to completely pay for their college, and after immense amounts of success, they've done just that.

More than five years ago, two Owensboro sisters began baking treats to sell at Owensboro’s Farmer's Market, as they looked to help them pay their ways through college and to bring something new to Owensboro.

“Part of it was that we wanted to help pay for her tuition, and also, there was a need at the time at the farmers market for baked goods that have locally sourced ingredients," said Makenzie Magalinger, co-founder of Southern Secrets Bakery.

The sisters say Southern Secrets Bakery started out small with just a few select items to sell, but over the years the business has boomed.

“Our first market day, we only had one table and just a few items, but now we’ve expanded to four tables at the farmers market," said Makenzie.

And the sisters said almost all of their ingredients are fresh and homegrown, like their eggs and blueberries, and the secret to their success has been passed down for generations.

“Almost all the recipes we use are family recipes, which is really cool, or recipes we developed ourselves," said Taylor Magalinger, co-founder of Southern Secrets Bakery.

Five years later, the girls now have four tables at the farmer’s market selling pastry crusts, banana bread, brownie tarts, and more, and their goal of paying for college has come to fruition.

“We were able to pay for my college," said Taylor. "I graduated from Transylvania in 2020, and it’s turned into a full-time business for me.”

You can find their delicious baked goods at the Owensboro Farmer's Market, on Saturday mornings, and you can also try a few of their select dishes at Brew Bridge.

