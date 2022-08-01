Owensboro sisters turn baking business into college tuition

In Owensboro, a pair of sisters started a baking company to try to completely pay for their college, and after immense amounts of success, they've done just that.
More than five years ago, two Owensboro sisters began baking treats to sell at Owensboro’s Farmer's Market, as they looked to help them pay their ways through college and to bring something new to Owensboro.
“Part of it was that we wanted to help pay for her tuition, and also, there was a need at the time at the farmers market for baked goods that have locally sourced ingredients," said Makenzie Magalinger, co-founder of Southern Secrets Bakery.
The sisters say Southern Secrets Bakery started out small with just a few select items to sell, but over the years the business has boomed.
“Our first market day, we only had one table and just a few items, but now we’ve expanded to four tables at the farmers market," said Makenzie.
And the sisters said almost all of their ingredients are fresh and homegrown, like their eggs and blueberries, and the secret to their success has been passed down for generations.
“Almost all the recipes we use are family recipes, which is really cool, or recipes we developed ourselves," said Taylor Magalinger, co-founder of Southern Secrets Bakery.
Five years later, the girls now have four tables at the farmer’s market selling pastry crusts, banana bread, brownie tarts, and more, and their goal of paying for college has come to fruition.
“We were able to pay for my college," said Taylor. "I graduated from Transylvania in 2020, and it’s turned into a full-time business for me.”
You can find their delicious baked goods at the Owensboro Farmer's Market, on Saturday mornings, and you can also try a few of their select dishes at Brew Bridge.