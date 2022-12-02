Owensboro skyline staple to be demolished Sunday

In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant.
"The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.
The coal fired plant was once the primary source of electricity for Owensboro. Since its closure in 2020, the plant has been undergoing decommissioning and demolition.
"It's a very bittersweet moment - we've had generations of people that have worked at the power plant, and have given there talents, there blood sweat and tears to make sure that plant has been reliable and efficient," explained Dixon.
Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities say highway 144 will be closed on Sunday morning between Daniels Road and the overpass from roughly 7:45am until 8:15am, with the implosion scheduled for 8am.
"We understand the need to close the plant, but we certainly understand it's rich history and we are going to honor that," Dixon added.
OMU says people in the area may hear a loud boom and feel the ground shake as the towers come down, but not to worry, as all safety measures have been taken.