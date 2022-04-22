Owensboro Street Department declares spring 'War on Potholes'

City officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are declaring a new war on potholes around the city.
The Owensboro Street Department says that during the week of April 25 through April 29, the public should report the locations of potholes to City Action by calling (270) 687-4444, by sending an email to cityaction@owensboro.org, or by using the OnlyOwensboro app.
After receiving pothole reports for the week, city crews will visit and repair the potholes from May 2 through May 13.
The city says the spring "war on potholes" event aims to fill new potholes created around the city during the winter freeze cycle.
Anyone reporting pothole locations is asked to be as specific as possible by referencing a street address or intersection.