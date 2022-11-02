Owensboro Street Department declares 'War on Potholes' in November

City officials in Owensboro are declaring a new war on potholes around the city.
From now until November 11th, city residents can call CityAction at (270)-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report pothole locations.
Officials ask you to be as specific as possible in reporting the location including a street address or intersection.
We're told city crews will start repairing the potholes from November 14th through the 23rd.
The street department says their goal is to have every pothole in the city identified and patched as quickly as possible.