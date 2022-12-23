 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Owensboro Subdivision still battling the cold due to low natural gas pressure

El'Agance Shemwell
Several residents in the Owensboro Deer Valley Subdivision are still experiencing low pressure issues. Many have reached out to 44News, claiming they have been without heat since Thursday afternoon. 
 
Atmos Energy addressed the issue in a social media post:
 
"We are having some pressure issues ONLY in the Owensboro Deer Valley Subdivision located on the outside of Owensboro off Hwy 231. Right now, that is the only issue we are experiencing, but we are asking those customers to do the following while we are investigating the situation.
 
Urgent request from Atmos Energy. Conserve natural gas now to help maintain service. Follow these tips at www.atmosenergy.com/conservation
 
We are also reaching out to those customers with individual messages, but just in case other customers hear something we did not want them to think the pressure issues were widespread. Right now, it is only in the area of the Deer Valley Subdivision."
 
44News has tried to contact Atmos Energy, and we are still waiting on a response. We will keep you updated once we learn more. 
 

