Owensboro Subdivision still battling the cold due to low natural gas pressure

Several residents in the Owensboro Deer Valley Subdivision are still experiencing low pressure issues. Many have reached out to 44News, claiming they have been without heat since Thursday afternoon.
Atmos Energy addressed the issue in a social media post:
"We are having some pressure issues ONLY in the Owensboro Deer Valley Subdivision located on the outside of Owensboro off Hwy 231. Right now, that is the only issue we are experiencing, but we are asking those customers to do the following while we are investigating the situation.
Urgent request from Atmos Energy. Conserve natural gas now to help maintain service. Follow these tips at www.atmosenergy.com/conservation
We are also reaching out to those customers with individual messages, but just in case other customers hear something we did not want them to think the pressure issues were widespread. Right now, it is only in the area of the Deer Valley Subdivision."
44News has tried to contact Atmos Energy, and we are still waiting on a response. We will keep you updated once we learn more.