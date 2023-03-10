Owensboro Symphony set to headline Friday After 5

The Owensboro Symphony's Summer Salute will make a return on Friday, June 2nd at 7 p.m. on McConnell Plaza.
Officials say for the first time ever, the Owensboro Symphony will headline Friday after 5 this year.
“Summer Salute is a great opportunity for the whole community to enjoy the music of the Owensboro Symphony and we could not be happier to be performing at Friday After 5.” says Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO.
Summer Salute is a free community event made possibly the sponsorship of the Daviess County Fiscal Court along with additional support from the City of Owensboro and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.
Organizers say the community is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot at the Atmos Amphitheater on McConnell Plaza to enjoy the family-friendly concert.
“We are honored to have the Owensboro Symphony as the headliner for the first time at Friday After 5 on June 2." states Francine Marseille, Executive Director of Friday After 5. “Working together to provide such a phenomenal experience for our community, as well as the thousands of visitors coming into town that night, will be an historic memory spoken of for many years to come.”
There will be an opportunity to upgrade the concert experience with VIP seating.
Tables can be reserved by calling (270)-684-0661 or visiting OwensboroSymphony.org.