Owensboro teen invited to compete at 2023 World Abilitysport Games in Thailand

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro teen has been invited to represent the United States on the international level in December, but he needs help getting there.
18-year-old Kaidhyn Stockdale will compete at the 2023 World Abilitysport Games in Thailand, the world’s biggest gathering of athletes with physical disabilities.
The Apollo High School graduate is now a freshman at Midway University, where he is studying Sport Management while also participating on their Track and Field Team.
Despite facing numerous challenges, including a stroke shortly after birth that caused hemiplegia, right-side weakness, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy, Kaidhyn's family says he has never let his conditions hinder his passion for sports.
Now, with the honor of being selected to represent the United States at the World Ability Games, Kaidhyn's family is asking for community donations.
Their goal is to raise $7,000.