Owensboro to Host Prelims for Major Talent Competition

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro will soon host a talent competition that could lead to a lucky singer/songwriter getting the chance to score a major music deal and a chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
Held by the Inspirational Country Music Association, four different states were chosen to hold preliminary talent competitions as part of the Nashville Talent Showcase.
Winners from each preliminary competition will be asked to perform in the finale during the Inspirational Country Music Association Awards pre-show.
During the preliminary competitions, contestants will have five minutes to sing their heart out for the chance to move forward. Each state will select two competitors to move to the next round.
There are prizes for first, second and third place winners, including song-writing sessions with professionals, an EP recording, and radio releases.
Owensboro’s preliminary event will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center on June 16th.