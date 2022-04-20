Owensboro utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for improvement projects

In Tuesday's City meeting, Owensboro Commissioners approved $8.3 million in city improvement projects. Officials say the funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
$2.5 million will be allocated to Owensboro Municipal Utilities to construct a new water tower near Hillcrest Golf Course.
"Well otherwise, the investment of the 2.5 would have to be built into their rate structure, so by us providing these federal funds, it's less they'll need from their ratepayers," says City manager Nate Pagan
$750,000 will be used to repair Cravens Pool, which was closed in 2021 due to the condition. Pagan says construction won't be finished this year, but should be open by 2023.
$5 million will go towards drainage improvements in the York-area neighborhoods. This includes putting separate stormwater draining along Ellis Avenue, Harlan Avenue, North Stratford Drive, South Stratford Drive, and Bittel Road.
The budget amendment still has to be approved at next month's meeting.