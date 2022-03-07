 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Owensboro Woman Dead After Hit-and-Run Incident on Audubon Parkway

  • Updated
  • 0
A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an early Monday morning crash that happened on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky. 

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began around 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning when deputies were sent to the 13-mile marker of the Audubon Parkway, where a white SUV had lost control and overturned while traveling east. 

The sheriff's office says the driver of the SUV was ejected and hit by another vehicle.

The woman who was ejected from the SUV and killed was later identified as 31-year-old Corrie Embry of Owensboro.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the vehicle that hit Embry left the scene, and the incident now under investigation as a hit-and-run.

No further information has been made available at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.