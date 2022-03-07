Owensboro Woman Dead After Hit-and-Run Incident on Audubon Parkway

A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an early Monday morning crash that happened on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began around 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning when deputies were sent to the 13-mile marker of the Audubon Parkway, where a white SUV had lost control and overturned while traveling east.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the SUV was ejected and hit by another vehicle.
The woman who was ejected from the SUV and killed was later identified as 31-year-old Corrie Embry of Owensboro.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the vehicle that hit Embry left the scene, and the incident now under investigation as a hit-and-run.
No further information has been made available at this time.