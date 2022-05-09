 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Owensboro's 'Bar-B-Q Block Party' happening Friday and Saturday

Owensboro BBQ Block Party

A popular barbeque event is taking place in Owensboro, Kentucky, this weekend.

On Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, the Bar-B-Q Block Party will return to the streets of downtown Owensboro.

Organizers say the Bar-B-Q Block Party will include elements of the traditional Bar-B-Q Festival, like church cooking teams, the Backyard Cooking Competition, and live music on the front law of the Owensboro Convention Center.

In addition, the Block Party will be adding a dozen more Bar-B-Q food trucks and vendors to 2nd St. this year along with a carnival and midway games.

The two-day event will run from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on the event, just visit bbqfest.com.

