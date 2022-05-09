Owensboro's 'Bar-B-Q Block Party' happening Friday and Saturday

A popular barbeque event is taking place in Owensboro, Kentucky, this weekend.
On Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, the Bar-B-Q Block Party will return to the streets of downtown Owensboro.
Organizers say the Bar-B-Q Block Party will include elements of the traditional Bar-B-Q Festival, like church cooking teams, the Backyard Cooking Competition, and live music on the front law of the Owensboro Convention Center.
In addition, the Block Party will be adding a dozen more Bar-B-Q food trucks and vendors to 2nd St. this year along with a carnival and midway games.
The two-day event will run from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on the event, just visit bbqfest.com.