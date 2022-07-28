 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following
counties, in Illinois, Edwards, Wabash and White. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas may continue.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has
ended, but light to moderate rain continues. Minor flooding
remains possible in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain may prolong any minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Fort Branch, Oakland
City, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, Haubstadt, Owensville,
Poseyville, West Salem, Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana,
Allendale, Francisco, Somerville, Bellmont and Hazleton.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Owensboro's bus routes changing on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Transit System

Beginning On Monday, multiple routes will be modified to make the Owensboro Transit System (OTS) more efficient and more affordable for riders.

The route modifications have been in the works for months now, and in just a few days, they’ll go into effect.

The purple route and the white route will be discontinued, And there will be four new stops added at Airpark Drive, Alvey Park Drive East, and the Goodwill on Starlite Drive.

The routes are also expected to cut down on the amount of time between pickups.

“I am looking forward to the new routes, instead of the older routes," said Shaquana Mayfield-Canty, a customer of OTS.

The pink route will now service rides to the Daviess County Detention Center, the Meijers on Hwy-54, and the Owensboro Hospital.

There are new route maps available for pickup inside of the transit office.

Recommended for you