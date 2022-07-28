Owensboro's bus routes changing on Monday

Beginning On Monday, multiple routes will be modified to make the Owensboro Transit System (OTS) more efficient and more affordable for riders.
The route modifications have been in the works for months now, and in just a few days, they’ll go into effect.
The purple route and the white route will be discontinued, And there will be four new stops added at Airpark Drive, Alvey Park Drive East, and the Goodwill on Starlite Drive.
The routes are also expected to cut down on the amount of time between pickups.
“I am looking forward to the new routes, instead of the older routes," said Shaquana Mayfield-Canty, a customer of OTS.
The pink route will now service rides to the Daviess County Detention Center, the Meijers on Hwy-54, and the Owensboro Hospital.
There are new route maps available for pickup inside of the transit office.