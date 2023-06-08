Owensboro's Friday After 5 celebrates World Champion Nicky Hayden

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEVV) - Friday After 5 returns for its fourth week with another long list of entertainment and themes.
Executive Director of Friday After 5, Francine Marseille joined 44News This Morning to discuss this weeks festivities, and a week honoring World Champion and Owensboro native Nicky Hayden.
THIS WEEK'S LINE UP Includes:
Nicky Hayden Night with a Motorcycle Memorial Ride & Show.
Funky Luck – Lure - 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Flat Stanley – Romain Overlook Stage – 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
Fat Box - Ruoff Party Stage – 8:30 P.M. to 11:30 P.M.
Retro Shock – Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage - 6:00 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.
Karaoke – VFW Post 696 – 8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.