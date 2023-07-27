Owensboro's Friday After 5 gears up for excessive heat in it's 11th week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Francine Marseille with Owensboro's Friday After 5 joined 44News This Morning to discuss the amenities in place as the weekly street fair faces brutal temps.
The 11th week of fun along the Ohio River will showcase regional wrestling, as Ohio Valley Wrestling will take center stage.
The festival will also includes free music, dancing and other events.
Organizers are hopeful the heat will not discourage visitors from attending the free family friendly week.
For a link to the schedule and future weeks click on the link here.