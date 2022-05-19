Owensboro's Habitat for Humanity hosting warehouse sale

In Owensboro, a fundraiser for Owensboro's Habitat for Humanity is kicking off tomorrow morning.
Starting at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, Habitat for Humanity is opening up their warehouse and offering a chance at some great home items all while they'll be raising thousands of dollars.
For the last few months, Habitat for Humanity has been taking donations of household items like ovens, refrigerators, lighting kits and more to help give them a plethora of options at this years warehouse sale.
All the proceeds from this event will go straight to habitat, and it comes at a time when they need more financial help.
“We really worked with the community for the last couple of months asking for donations, so that we can really bolster what we’ve done in the past," said Jeremy Stephens, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. "We’ve done that because of all the rising prices in building costs, so we’re really trying to make this a bonafide fundraiser for us this year.”
The warehouse sale will be located on habitats campus off of fourth street in Owensboro.
The fundraiser begins on Friday at 8:00 am and lasts till 4:00 pm., and if you miss tomorrows warehouse sale, you can still come by on Saturday where this fundraiser will be going on from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.