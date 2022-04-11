Owensboro's International Center Looking for Transportation Assistance

The International Center in Owensboro is looking for help from the community after taking nearly 200 new Afghan refugees last Fall.
Annually, the International Center in Owensboro receives around 30 refugees a year, but in 2021, the center received more than six times the amount, due to an influx of Afghan refugees to the city.
The center has placed all of these refugees in permanent housing, but now they are struggling to get transportation for them.
“We have so many clients that are so excited to go to work, and they’re excited to start their new jobs, but then we’re like ‘what’s the transportation piece? How are we going to get them there?’ We’ve tried doing bicycles, but that’s not always the safest way," said Anna Allen, site director at the International Center of Owensboro.
Allen said many of the refugees are working on getting their license, but in the meantime, the center is looking for Owensboro residents to step up and help drive.
“Not just for getting to work, but also for medical appointments, getting to the grocery store, and even just learning their way around town," said Allen
And after taking in more than 100 refugees last year, Allen spoke about the chances of Owensboro accepting any more transplants in the near future.
“We might still be getting Congolese and Burmese, and we might a couple of more afghan refugees," said Allen. "It’s not going to be the big rush like we had with the afghans earlier.
Allen said right now there are no immediate plans to take on any Ukrainian refugees, but that could change in a matter of months.