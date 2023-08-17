Owensboro's Neighborhood Alliance to address issues related to people without permanent housing

OWENSBORO (WEVV)-- The city's Neighborhood Alliance will be discussing the rise in people who are experiencing homelessness and how to tackle it in next week's meeting.
The issue of people experiencing homelessness spending time in city parks came up at the end of Tuesday's Owensboro City Commission meeting.
The problem is specifically noticeable in Kendall-Perkins and English Park. Advocates say the number of people experiencing homelessness is on the rise due to growing eviction rates.
The Neighborhood Alliance will discuss this issue again at its next meeting on August 22nd.