...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Owensboro's RiverPark Center Holding Friday Night Events This Summer

Owensboro RiverPark Center

A new series of summer events is coming to downtown Owensboro, Kentucky.

Officials at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro say the venue will play host to a new event series called "Downtown Live" this summer.

The event series will span 12 Fridays with new themes each week, with the first event planned for Friday, May 13.

Officials say Downtown Live guests will be able to enjoy a cold beer from a riverside bar on the BB&T Plaza, cocktails on the dance floor in the Jody Berry theater, cornhole and live music in the Atmos courtyard, and much more depending on the theme of the week.

"During Downtown Live, the RiverPark Center will transform into a 21+ entertainment complex. Every Friday night will have a different theme, ranging from 'Ladies’ Night' to 'Friends of Farmers Night', providing guests with an exciting new experience each week," the RiverPark Center shared in its announcement. "With six different spaces and multiple bars, the RiverPark Center aims to create a fun and exciting atmosphere geared towards adults."

A full event calendar for Downtown Live will be released in the near future.

Owensboro RiverPark Center "Downtown Live" event flyer

