Owensboro's RiverPark Center Holding Friday Night Events This Summer

A new series of summer events is coming to downtown Owensboro, Kentucky.
Officials at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro say the venue will play host to a new event series called "Downtown Live" this summer.
The event series will span 12 Fridays with new themes each week, with the first event planned for Friday, May 13.
Officials say Downtown Live guests will be able to enjoy a cold beer from a riverside bar on the BB&T Plaza, cocktails on the dance floor in the Jody Berry theater, cornhole and live music in the Atmos courtyard, and much more depending on the theme of the week.
"During Downtown Live, the RiverPark Center will transform into a 21+ entertainment complex. Every Friday night will have a different theme, ranging from 'Ladies’ Night' to 'Friends of Farmers Night', providing guests with an exciting new experience each week," the RiverPark Center shared in its announcement. "With six different spaces and multiple bars, the RiverPark Center aims to create a fun and exciting atmosphere geared towards adults."
A full event calendar for Downtown Live will be released in the near future.