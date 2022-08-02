 Skip to main content
Owensboro's Rooster Booster breakfast to focus on the housing market

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host the August Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association is hosting the event.  

The cost to attend is $15 for Chamber Members with reservations, $20 for Members without reservations and $25 for non-members.

A buffet-style breakfast will be served at the beginning of the event.

The event will feature speaker Charlie Oppler, the 2022 Immediate Past President of the National Association of Realtors.

