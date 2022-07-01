Paddling for Parkinson's Disease research

Most people Kayak for fun during the day, but Taylor Dewey is kayaking the entire Ohio River to raise money for Parkinson's Disease research.
"Everything you need is in this kayak, I got my tent, food, stove, everything," says Dewey
Every year Dewey plans an adventure while on terminal leave from the Navy. He's kayaked several rivers, and even biked the perimeter of the United States. Now, he's set out to kayak 981 miles across the Ohio from Pennsylvania to Illinois. He says, this trip is a special one.
"Its important to me because there's millions of people world wide that suffers from Parkinson's disease, many families are affected of course. Like many others, my family was affected. My grandmother passed away nearly a dozen years ago,"
This Naval officer says his grandmother was very instrumental about getting outdoors to enjoy nature, and that's exactly what he's doing.
Dewey kayaks 35 miles a day, which can take around 10 hours. He says the best part is meeting new people while raising money for a good cause.
100% of the proceeds will benefit the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. So far, he's surpassed his goal of $2,000.
Click here to donate.