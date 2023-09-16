Annual 'Pageantry in the Park' event taking place in Evansville

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEVV) — Come join the shire of Rivière Constelle as they host their annual Pageantry in the Park.
They are part of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) , an inclusive community pursuing research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat, and culture.
The lives of participants are enriched as they gain knowledge of history through activities, demonstrations, and events.
They will have armored combat, rapier combat, dancing, and varied arts and crafts.
The event is from noon to 4pm on Sept. 17