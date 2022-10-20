Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments

Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night after getting a 911 call about some people who had gone inside an apartment illegally.
Police say they arrived at the apartment and found 47-year-old Ronda Hill of Providence and 53-year-old Terry Powell of Madisonville inside the apartment. They say both Hill and Powell appeared to be under the influence, and that they both admitted they had been using meth. In addition, both admitted that they had entered and stayed in the apartment illegally, police said.
As officers continued to investigate the incident, they say they found items with meth residue in plain view, in addition to meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.
Both Powell and Hill were arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail on charges of drug possession, paraphernalia possession, and burglary.