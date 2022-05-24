Panther Creek Park closing Wednesday and Thursday for asphalt sealcoating

Panther Creek Park will be fully closed on Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 26, according to officials in Daviess County, Kentucky.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court says the Owensboro park will be fully closed on those days while crews perform asphalt sealcoating.
There will be no access to the park on Wednesday and Thursday from Wayne Bridge Road or Panther Creek Park Drive via KY-279.
In the event the contractor is unable to complete the work due to inclement weather, officials say a new set of closing dates will be announced early next week.