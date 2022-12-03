Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire

A Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning.
Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say no injuries have been reported.
Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was much worse."
The post went on to thank the Poole Fire Department and the Dixon Fire Department for helping put out the fire.
According to a Facebook post, Papaw's plans to open the restaurant back up when it can.