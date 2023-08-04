Parade welcomes championship-winning high school wrestlers back to Union County

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEVV) — Some of the best young wrestlers in the world–that’s not necessarily what you would expect out of small town Kentucky, but that’s what you have in Morganfield.
Union County rolled out the red carpet for those wrestlers, especially twin brothers Jordyn and Jayden Raney.
”Not too often do you see this in a small town," Brooks Black, assistant wrestling coach at Union County High School, told 44News.
Coming from Istanbul’s world wrestling championship, Jordyn brought home a gold medal in greco-roman wrestling representing not only Union County, but the entire United States.
”Jordyn went into worlds–he beat three world champs en-route to be a world champion over in Istanbul," Coach Black said. "I mean, it’s unbelievable what he did.”
Jayden won the national championships in Fargo, North Dakota for both freestyle and greco-roman wrestling, repeating his success from last year and giving him the rare achievement of back-to-back national champ.
The brothers say they attribute much of their success to the quality of their training partner.
"It was good for me especially in greco," Jayden told 44News, "because now I can say “my training partner is the best in the world.””
People from all over Union County showed up to Morganfield Park to celebrate the brothers and their fellow wrestlers’ successes. Cake was passed around to celebrate the great day to be a Union County High Brave.
Already world champions and back-to-back national champions, Jordyn and Jayden still have one year left to compete in the 17U wrestling scene.