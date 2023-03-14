Parents and students protest the closing of Harwood Career Prep High School

Both parents and students of Harwood Career Preparatory High School took to the streets to protest against EVSC's decision to close the school following the end of the academic school year.
"I'm hoping it will open some bodies eyes to maybe take a stop and say let's think twice about this," said Michelle Young, a parent to a Harwood student.
Last week EVSC announced the closing of the school and it was an announcement that left some parents and students on edge.
"I was shocked at first and then really sad, just heartbroken." said Young.
"You go to a school where finally you can relate to everybody, you fit in and everything like that and you find out out of nowhere they're taking it away from us and it's just heartbreaking," said Andrea Rueter, a student at Harwood.
Rueter is just one of many students who spoke out at Monday evenings protest ahead of the EVSC School Board meeting.
Reuter said she transferred to the alternative school after experiencing issues at her former school. Since, she said her grades improved and she gives thanks to the staff at Harwood.
"Harwood saved me, honestly and I couldn't ask for a better school." said Rueter.
In a statement from Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg the reason for the schools closing is due to data collected over the past years.
According to that statement, EVSC did not see the results they were hoping to get and they believe by creating Harwood centers inside of other EVSC schools it will be more beneficial for all students.
With this in mind, current Harwood students will have to transfer to another EVSC school following its closing.
"I don't see a future if I'm not in Harwood, I'm not going to pass, I'm either going to flunk out or I'm going to get kicked out of school or I'm going to give up on myself." said Sarah Buente, a student at Harwood.
During Monday evenings board meeting members did not publicly address the protest outside the building's doors.
Student's continued to speak out in hopes of reversing their decision.