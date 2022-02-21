Parents and Students React To Harrison-Bosse Fight

A fight broke out during a basketball game between Harrison and Bosse Friday night.
Athletic officials say the fight was started by three students under the age of 16, two of which are middle schoolers.
No one got seriously hurt, according to police.
But the fear of how bad it could have been is enough to make several students who were in the stands that night never want to go to another game ever again.
"Harrison and Bosse have a pretty interesting rivalry," said Bosse High School senior Xavier Pace.
They have been heated competitors for decades -- two Evansville High Schools located just ten minutes away from each other on the east side.
But at Friday night's game, the tension on the court boiled over to the fans.
"It felt like something could break out at any moment," Pace said. "We were just all yelling, student sections back and forth."
Students just outside the gym by the concession stands started fighting just before 9 p.m.
Bosse was leading 69-65 with 2:56 seconds left on the clock.
Things got so heated, school officials started ushering kids out of the gymnasium.
"After they kicked us out, after the fight, when we were all walking out, people were rushing back in saying, 'Someone had pulled out a gun," Pace said.
Although police say no weapon was found, the panic and fear spread like wildfire.
"We all just ran to the back of the school to make sure everyone was safe."
Harrison graduate Valerie Brimm has a son who goes to Bosse and a step-daughter who goes to Harrison.
During the chaos, the two got split up.
To make things worse, his phone died
"I told her, 'I was on my way, just calm down,'" Brimm said. "She said, 'Well someone said there was a gun.' I said, 'Ok I need you to go get safe. We're on our way. Were going to fine him.' She thought she hung up the phone but she didn't. In the commotion, you can hear her say, 'Is that my brother? Did you just hear a gun?'"
The short drive to the high school felt like an eternity.
"Whenever we turned in, there was tons of people, and chaos and police cars and an ambulance," Brimm said. "So instantly, as parents we're freaking out."
Police officers swarmed Harrison, making sure everyone got out safely.
While scene was cleared up by 10 p.m., coaches, fans and players are alike are disappointed the game was called a draw and won't be counted towards the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference
"Everyone wanted to see that game," Pace said. "We've been waiting on it since the beginning of the season and it was such a close score. It's just insane something like this happened."