Parent's express concern regarding rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

Daisha Halmon is a mother of 4 and every year on Halloween she and her kids go trick or treating but this year she's concerned her kids will get a deadly trick in their bags.
Colorful pieces that are shaped to look like candy, called rainbow fentanyl.
"I am extremely concerned for children and just for the community in general," said Halmon. "especially since this has been a place where we've had some deaths occur, accidental deaths occur with fentanyl."
Back in August the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned the public about the brightly colored version of fentanyl.
Stating it's a new method used by drug cartels to sell the highly addictive and deadly drug to young people by giving it the appearance of candy. As it's often disguised as nerds or skittles.
With Halloween weeks away, parents are taking head of the warning.
"I'll look through the candy I would make sure there's no holes. Even if the candy is unwrapped I don't let my kids eat it," said Halmon. "I couldn't imagine if something happened to my children, especially something that I could have just checked myself to make sure they were safe."
Opting for a communal way to go about celebrating.
"There's just so many community organizations that you can take your kids to that you know will provide safe candy." said Halmon.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office is also spreading the warning as well, urging parents to do their research ahead of the holiday.
Despite their previous warning DEA officials say they have not seen a connection between the drug and Halloween.
Though some parents are concerned, there's some who have expressed no concern at all
as they feel the warning can come across as a scare tactic.
But regardless of the differences in opinions, it's encourage to be on the lookout anyway.